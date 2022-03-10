Challenges ahead for new govts in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

As the dust settles after the Assembly elections to five states, the new governments will have their task cut out. The new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab will have to factor in the state's huge debt, which is estimated to be half the size of its economy by the end of the current financial year.

The party's promise of Rs 1,000 to every woman above the age of 18 years might have to be carefully planned in this context. It will also have to work on generating job opportunities, as the unemployment rate in Punjab is much higher than the national average. Debt will also ...