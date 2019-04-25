Battle for Begusarai: Catching up with Kanhaiya, Giriraj and Tanveer Hasan

The Lok Sabha seat of Beguasarai in central Bihar is turning out to be a three-way contest as it nears polling on April 29. This week all the three leaders were campaigning day and night, touching every district in their open jeeps and SUVs doing road shows and public meetings.

Business Standard's Somesh Jha caught up with the three main candidates in fray: BJP's Giriraj Singh, RJD's Tanveer Hasan and CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar during their road shows. Need to awaken people against anti-national elements: Giriraj Singh Speaking to Somesh Jha in an open jeep, Giriraj Singh ...