Battle of frenemies: Can BJP trump RJD-Congress to retain both Patna seats?

The two parliamentary seats in Patna present a contrasting picture as they gear up to vote on May 19. While nationalism and ‘Modi mania’ are a big pull in the Patna Sahib constituency, Lalu and baalu (sand) are piping the narrative of rashtravaad to the background in the neighbouring Pataliputra.

Both the Patna Sahib and the Pataliputra seats came into existence after the delimitation in 2008 and have been won on both occasions (2009 and 2014) by the National Democratic Alliance. While actor-tur­ned-politician Shat­rughan Sinha represented Patna Sahib for two ...