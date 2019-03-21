BJP first list: Shah replaces Advani in Gandhinagar, 4 Dalit MPs axed in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 184 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Thursday evening. It said Prime Minister will contest from his sitting seat of in Uttar Pradesh, while party chief Amit will make his Lok Sabha electoral debut contesting from in Gujarat.

Other highlights of the list were announcing 28 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, replacing 6 sitting MPs, four of which were on seats reserved for scheduled castes, which reflected the party’s concerns at the Samajwati Party – Bahujan Samaj Party – Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. In 2014, the had won 71 of UP’s 80-seats, and two were won by its ally Apna Dal. In Chhattisgarh, the party declared candidates on five seats, replacing all five sitting MPs. It has already announced that it would replace all its 11 candidates in Chhattisgarh. In 2014, the had won 10 of Chhattisgarh’s 11-seats.

Shah-led BJP has been disinclined to field leaders who are above 75-years of age. Senior BJP leader L K Advani, the sitting MP from Gandhinagar, declined to field either of his two children on the seat when BJP general secretary Ram Lal met him in the morning. has contested the seat since 1989, barring 1996 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contested.

is 93-years-old. Murli Manohar Joshi, 85, the sitting MP from Kanpur, could also be denied a ticket. Kalraj Mishra, 77, the sitting MP from UP’s Deoria, tweeted in the morning that he would not be contesting. The candidates for Kanpur and Deoria will be announced later in the week.

On other seats where seniors find themselves replaced, will succeed B C Khanduri from Garhwal seat. Khanduri, 84, is the sitting MP. Khanduri’s son, Manish, recently joined the Congress, and is set to be its candidate from that seat. Ajay Bhatt replaces 76-year-old Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat.

Senior leaders like and will contest from their sitting seats, and Lucknow, respectively. Union minister Smriti Irani will again contest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. She had lost in 2014.

In UP, the BJP announced 28 of the 80 candidates. It will not field sitting MPs in six seats – Shahjahanpur, Misrikh, Fatehpur Sikri, Hardoi, Sambhal and Agra. In Agra, it replaced former union minister Ramshankar Katheria with minister in UP government S P Singh Baghel. In Badayun, UP legislator Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter Sanghamitra will contest.

In Rajasthan, the BJP announced candidates on 16 of the state's 25-seats. The BJP retained nearly all its sitting MPs, but replaced Jhunjhunu MP Santosh Ahlawat. It had won all of the state's 25-seats in 2014. In Odisha, B J Panda, who recently crossed over from the Biju Janata Dal to BJP, will contest on a BJP ticket from his Kendrapara seat.

The BJP announced some or all of the candidates across 20-states. It had held three meetings of its central election committee this week. In Maharashtra, BJP announced candidates on 14-seats. Two emerging interesting battles in Maharashtra could be in where Gadkari will face Congress party’s Nana Patole, who quit the BJP to join the Congress. In Mumbai North-Central, BJP will field sitting MP Poonam Mahajan against Congress party’s Priya Dutt. The BJP has fielded Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, from Ahmednagar.

Other notable candidates announced on Thursday are Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal East and Tapir Gao from Arunachal West seats. Former governor S Rajasekharan will be BJP’s candidate against Congress party’s Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi will be BJP’s candidate from Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

In West Bengal, will contest from his sitting seat of against Trinamool Congress’ Chandra Kumar Bose will contest from Kolkata South seat, Rahul Sinha from Kolkata North, Dilip Ghosh from Medinipur and Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.

Party sources said that the decision to have BJP chief contest from is to galvanise the party, which has faced anti-incumbency in recent times. The BJP had won all of Gujarat's 26-seats in 2014, and hopes to repeat that performance.