BJP manifesto highlights: Rs 25-trn agri push, pension for small traders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. BJP president Amit Shah highlighted the government's achievements while Home Minister Rajnath Singh read out the key promises in the manifesto. He also headed the committee that drafted it.
Here are the key takeaways of the BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019:
- Agri loans available on credit cards up to Rs 1 lakh at zero per cent rate of interest
- Expenditure of up to Rs 25 trillion on rural economy
- Will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi
-
BJP manifesto also reiterates the party's position for the abrogation of Article 370. Committed to scrap Article 35A
- Citizenship Amendment Bill will be passed in both houses of the Parliament and implemented
- Small traders, small and marginal farmers to be given pension benefits after 60 years of age
- Effective steps on curbing illegal immigration to northeastern states
- Will build Ram mandirat Ayodhya as soon as possible
- Focus on security: Strengthen strike capability of the armed forces, zero tolerance against terrorism
- Build consensus on clubbing state and national polls
- Will double the length national highways
- Aspire to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030. This implies that we commit to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and $10 trillion economy by 2032
