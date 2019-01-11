BJP national council meet LIVE updates: Shah, Modi to focus on LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)'s two-day national council meeting kicks off today, as the party looks to set the tone for its Lok Sabha poll campaign. The meeting, themed 'Abki baar phir Modi Sarkar', will be inaugurated by president Prime Minister will deliver the concluding speech on Saturday, laying down the agenda for the general elections.

The meet is expected to be the biggest ever for its national council with the party expecting participation of close to 12,000 members. The party has invited all its elected members and organisational leaders from across the country, for the meeting.



BJP's rivals believe that the party is facing a resurgent Congress in several states. The expected alliance of Samajwadi Party and the BSP is also expected to dent BJP's prospects in Uttar Pradesh, making the likelihood of its repeat of 2014 feat challenging.

