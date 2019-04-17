BJP page tops weekly Facebook ad spends yet again

The (BJP) dislodged the Indian National Congress (INC) from the top of weekly advertising spends on Facebook. The page accounted for the largest spends on the world’s largest social media network for the latest week. Facebook releases a periodic update on social media advertising spends which involve political content or issues of national importance.

The move is a bid to introduce greater transparency on issues that might influence the public on such matters. Social media came has been criticised after allegations of meddling in the United States of America’s presidential elections. It was also accused of being influential in influencing public opinion on the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union (the so-called Brexit).

The BJP's page accounted for around a fifth of all ad spends during the week ending 13th April. It topped the list of top-spending pages. But all the other four spots in the top-five list were regional or non- pages. They included the Indian National Congress, AP with CBN (promoting Andhra Pradesh chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Aiadmk Open Forum, for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK-Tamil Nadu). The variety in the top five suggests that the online ad space is becoming more closely contested even as elections are underway.

However, overall advertising spends seem to have tapered off. The cumulative spends are up from Rs 12.4 crore for the week ending April 6, to Rs 14.8 crore for the week ending April 13. This is the cumulative spend for all political parties since February. This represents an 18.9 per cent increase over the previous week, similar to the growth seen for last week as well. The three previous weeks had seen growth of over 20 per cent every week.

The total number of advertisements have increased from 61,875 to 72,694.

Others who have slipped from the top five list include video platform Eros Now. It was on the list last week because of a promotions for a show on Narendra Modi which was classified as political advertising. Another page called ‘Praja Theerpu - Bye Bye Babu’ (for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s YSR Congress headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) from the previous week isn't in the top five this time around.

The Indian National Congress has topped the previous week with spends of Rs 19.98 lakh. The BJP’s page topped it this time with Rs 51.1 lakh.