BJP poll manifesto captures growth mantra in just two of 43 pages

To get an idea of the Narendra Modi government’s vision for the next five years, in case it comes back to power, one only needs to look at two pages of its manifesto, Business Standard has learnt from sources.

The two pages — nine and 10 of the 43-page manifesto — are from a chapter titled ‘Towards a New India’. This chapter is important as it is the only part of the document that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley helped draft, and which was vetted multiple times by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and the Prime Minister ...