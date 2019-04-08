BJP promises to scrap Article 35A, says it hinders Kashmir's development

The BJP said on Monday it would remove decades-old special rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, making an election promise that could provoke a backlash in the country's volatile only Muslim majority state.

"Nationalism is our inspiration," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the release of the BJP's election manifesto in Delhi, referring to

The BJP has consistently advocated ending Kashmir's special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders from buying property in the state, arguing that such laws have hindered its integration with the rest of the country.

"We believe that is an obstacle in the development of the state," the said, referring to the 1954 amendment to the constitution.

Political leaders in have warned that repealing the law would lead to widespread unrest.

Voting in the general election begins on Thursday but, with around 900 million people eligible to vote, the polls will be held around the country over coming weeks, and the votes will be counted on May 23.

Modi has made his strong stance on national security a key part of the BJP's election campaign, following a recent flare up in tensions with arch foe Pakistan, which also lays claims to

Surveys suggest the BJP is the front-runner going into the election, although some have said it could lose the clear majority it won five years ago.

The main opposition Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi is seeking alliances with regional parties to thwart Modi, accusing the BJP of undermining India's secular foundations.