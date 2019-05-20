BJP wants Kamal Nath-led Cong govt in Madhya Pradesh to prove majority

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, saying the Kamal Nath-lead government has lost majority and hence the right to rule the state.

This comes a day after the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the and the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha

In a letter addressed to the governor, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava wrote that during the six months of the current government, the law and order situation has deteriorated, a drinking water crisis has erupted and farmers are confused. Citing these, Bhargava requested a special session of the Assembly be called.

While talking to the media, Bhargava said the government will "fall on its own". He said the time has come and it will have to go soon. "We also want to test the strength of the government," he added.

said: “They (the BJP) have been trying this since Day 1... have proved majority at least four times in last five months.They want to do it again, we have no problem.They’ll try their best to disturb the present government to save themselves from getting exposed. The government is ready for a floor test.”

spokesperson Syed Jafar also dismissed the BJP’s claim. He told Business Standard, "They are repeating this since the day we formed the government. If they have some plans they should go forward. I assure you that Congress is ready to tackle every situation."

On Sunday, leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said was "dreaming" about winning 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state at a time when there is a question mark over his government being able to survive for 22 days.

The exit polls forecast the can win as much as 27 of the 29 seats in MP. But, the numbers game is a bit tricky in the state.

In Assembly election, the Congress had won 114 seats, one short of the halfway mark in the 230-seat House. The BJP had come a close second with 109 seats. The Congress formed the government with support from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

During Lok Sabha when BSP Guna candidate Lokendra Singh Rajput switched loyalty to the Congress, had threatened the Congress, saying it will have to pay a heavy price. In another episode, JAYAS (Jay Adiwasi Yuwa Shakti Sangathan) leader and Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa had made it clear that he just contested on Congress symbol and he is not a member of the party. Alawa is unhappy because the party has not considered his candidates in tribal-dominated Malwa-Nimar region.

Political analyst Girija Shankar has a different take on the episode. He says “There is no substance to these claims. Whether it is Kailash (Vijayavargiya) or Gopal Bhargava, they are all trying to come into the picture. They are afraid that after LS polls, (former CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan may come back to the driver's seat in the state. They are just trying to take advantage of the situation.”