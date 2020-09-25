Call on bypolls on Sept 29: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

-
The Election Commission will take a call on bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats on September 29 after going through inputs provided by poll officials and chief secretaries of the states concerned, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday.
Responding to questions on the issue during a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, Arora said EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will issue a press release of the schedule the same evening based on the decision taken at the poll watchdog.
Earlier, the EC had said in a statement that Bihar elections and the bypolls will be held around the same time.
Arora said when the EC had decided on holding the bypolls along with Bihar elections then it had no inclination towards some states sending representations to raise issues related to the bypolls.
