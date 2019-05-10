Caste divide vs Bhupinder Singh Hooda's report card: Take your pick

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sonipat district office, filled with student politicians, is a contrast to the Congress base not too far away. Elderly Jats, mostly old friends and acquaintances of Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, are jostling for space at the party office ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana scheduled for May 12.

BJP workers appear confident that the Modi wave would work, adding to the advantage of divided Jat vote. Those from the Congress side are busy defending Hooda. Having served as chief minister of Haryana for two ...