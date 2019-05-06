Confident about West Bengal, Amit Shah keeps mum on Bihar prospects

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is confident about his party doing well in West Bengal in this Lok Sabha election. However, he was quiet about the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) prospects in Bihar. Shah is in Bihar to campaign.

The state unit of the party organised a meet with the media on Sunday night. He savoured various delicacies of Bihar as Union ministers and senior leaders played host. As he finished his dinner, Business Standard approached him for a chat. The conversation started with a question about the party’s prospects in ...