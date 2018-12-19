Cong performance in state polls may have cost NDA a Rajya Sabha majority

The passing of the Aadhaar Act by Parliament in 2016 had drawn controversy — the government had chosen to present the Bill in the form of a money Bill, to ensure the Rajya Sabha does not block it. The Rajya Sabha, or the council of states, is the upper House of the Indian parliament and is the representative of state interests in the federal system.

All major changes in law require Bills to be passed in the Rajya Sabha, and this is where the Narendra Modi government’s Achilles’ heel lay. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not have a majority in the ...