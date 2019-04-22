Congress fields 2008 Olympic medalist Vijender Singh in South Delhi seat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vijender Singh

The Congress Monday fielded champion boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, from the South Delhi constituency.He will take on BJP's sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had announced six candidates from the national capital and with Singh's nomination, the party has named all its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats here.

Sources said the party is confident that Singh will be able to garner massive support in the constituency, which has a large number of Jat and Gurjar voters. Singh later on in his career turned to professional boxing.

In all, the Congress has so far declared candidates for 422 Lok Sabha seats.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 23:37 IST

