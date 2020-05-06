Coronavirus impact: Indian elections may mirror South Korea, not Poland

Even as Poland conducts its Presidential polls on May 10 through an unprecedented postal ballot, India’s top election officials are more likely poring over the South Korean election model in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian bureaucrats need to study several options before they devise a voting plan for the state of Bihar, which has more voters than Poland and South Korea put together.

Bihar goes to the polls later this year, and then West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Assembly polls are scheduled for the summer of 2021. Between these will be various legislative ...