Arvind Kejriwal gets majority support to return as Delhi CM: Survey
Delhi polls: AAP announces candidates for all seats, drops 15 sitting MLAs

The party has dropped 15 of its sitting legislators

Archis Mohan 

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly, which goes to polls on February 8. It dropped 15 of its sitting legislators.
New faces on the list include some of those who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, including Atishi Marlena, Dilip Pandey, and Raghav Chadha. The party has also given tickets to recent entrants from the Congress, including Shoaib Iqbal and Prahlad Singh Sawhney. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat and Manish Sisodia from Patparganj. Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Marlena from Kalkaji, and Chadha from Rajendra Nagar. Among those dropped are Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Timarpur MLA Panjaj Pushkar.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 02:07 IST

