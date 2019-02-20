DMK and Congress announce alliance for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu

(Photo: ANI)

DMK Wednesday finalised seat sharing with key ally Congress for the coming Lok Sabha elections, allotting nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

DMK president M K Stalin made the announcement at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Congress General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik, TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders following the conclusion of seat-sharing talks.

The constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later, he said.

The DMK will finalise seat-sharing exercise for other allies soon, Stalin added.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, ruled by the Congress.