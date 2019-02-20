JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha polls 2019: How Modi's PM-KISAN may translate into votes for BJP
Business Standard

DMK and Congress announce alliance for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu

The DMK will contest in 20 to 25 seats while the Congress will fight in nine seats

Press Trust of India 

(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)
DMK Wednesday finalised seat sharing with key ally Congress for the coming Lok Sabha elections, allotting nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.

DMK president M K Stalin made the announcement at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Congress General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik, TNCC chief K S Alagiri and other senior leaders following the conclusion of seat-sharing talks.

The constituencies to be allotted to Congress will be announced later, he said.

The DMK will finalise seat-sharing exercise for other allies soon, Stalin added.

There are 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, ruled by the Congress.

The pact comes a day after the ruling AIADMK cobbled alliances with BJP and PMK allotting them five and seven Lok Sabha seats respectively.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 20:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements