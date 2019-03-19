DMK promises to abolish NEET, bring back old pricing for petrol & cylinders

The M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has promised to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, as part of its poll promise. The party, which has joined hands with the Congress for the upcoming LokSabha has also promised to bring back the old pricing models for petrol & gas cylinders.

President Stalin released the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 18 in the state. The other promises of the party include metro rail projects for Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Salem, and permanent Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees currently living in camps in Tamil Nadu.

The party also promised to release seven prisoners jailed in the Rajiv Gandhi assassin case, loan waivers for students, a separate budget for farmers at the Lok Sabha, free electricity for weavers, museum at Keezhadi, 0.5 per cent GDP for natural disasters, MNREGA up to 150 days.

The other poll promises include bringing back the Sethusamudram project, reduction of cable TV prices, a new law will be introduced to prevent sexual harassment through online, Old pension scheme for Government employees Education to be brought back into state list Expired Toll gates on highways will be removed.