DMK-UPA likely to win majority seats in Tamil Nadu, say exit polls

The have predicted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance along with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will win a majority of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

According to Times Now-VMR survey, the DMK Alliance (UPA) will get around 29 of the 39 Parliamentary seats in the state, while the BJP-led NDA, where All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is a major ally in Tamil Nadu, will get around nine seats. CNN News18-IPSOS survey said the DMK alliance would get 22-24 seats, while giving 14-16 seats to the AIADMK alliance.





Today's Chanakya-News 24 survey has forecast DMK alliance will bag 31 seats, while the AIADMK alliance will get six and others just one seat. The AIADMK alliance will have nine seats, of which will win one. According to the India TV survey, the DMK alliance will have 26 seats and the AIADMK group 12. Among others, the India Today-My Axis survey has given the DMK Alliance 34 seats and AIADMK Alliance only four and News Nation has suggested the AIADMK alliance will get seven to eight seats, while the DMK alliance will take away 27-29 seats. The state also held bye-elections for a total of 22 Assembly constituencies, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.