'Don't fall for rumours': Congress on news of Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Putting to rest speculations over what transpired at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday, the CWC on Monday issued a statement, requesting people not to fall into the trap of conjectures.

"We held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual. The gist of the deliberations was made public in the CWC resolution of May 25, 2019," CWC said in a statement.

"Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted," CWC stated.

The statement comes hours after reports circulated on of Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit as party chief. Some media reports, quoting sources said that the Gandhi scion was adamant about his decision to quit from the party post, which he had assumed in December 2017. It was also reported that he told party leaders to consider “someone outside the Gandhi family” as his replacement and expressed his desire to function as an “ordinary worker”.

Congress Working Committee, which consists of 52 members, is the highest decision-making body of the

On May 25, after the meet, the CWC praised the 48-year-old and authorised him to go for a complete overhaul of the party. They "unanimously and in one word" rejected Rahul Gandhi's resignation. "We need to guide us in these challenging times," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.