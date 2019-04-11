Election Commission bars NamoTV from airing political content

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday barred NaMo TV, the controversial channel promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from airing political content.

Content aired on the channel is not pre-certified and cannot be aired, the commission told Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer in its instructions.





Earlier this week, officials had said that while the Delhi Chief Electoral office had approved the logo of NaMo TV, it did not "certify" the content since it contained old speeches of Prime Minister

Meanwhile, the had said that NaMo TV was a part of the NaMo app, which is a digital property owned and run by it, according to the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya.