Elections 2019: As we get closer to last stage, here is the story so far

General Elections 2019 have been a rather long affair. Seven phases of voting are being conducted over two months before India can find out the verdict of the large electorate. Here is a snapshot of the numbers involved in this massive exercise.

Nearly 900 million Indians are eligible to vote in these elections, of which 432 million are women. The number of polling booths that have been set up is about one million (up 10 per cent over 2014). India had 830 million registered voters in 2014, of which 66 per cent (or nearly 553 million) actually exercised their right to ...