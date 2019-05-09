JUST IN
Elections LIVE: PM Modi to hold five rallies, Rahul to campaign in Haryana

Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nandurbar district, Monday, April 22, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold five public rallies today in West Bengal's Bankura and Purulia and in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj. Both the states will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi today, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold two public meetings in Pratapgarh and Jaunpur followed by a road show in Sultanpur.

On the other hand, the Election Commission will apprise Supreme Court about grievances raised by sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varansai was cancelled.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

