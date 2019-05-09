- Allegations against the CJI: Misuse of power and no procedural fairness
- Trump says China 'broke trade deal', vows not to back down on new tariffs
- Rupee slides further, opens 17 paise lower at 69.88 against US dollar
- Suitors are lining up for McDonald's north and east India operations
- HCL Tech, Titan, Asian Paints, ZEEL, Hindalco among top stocks to watch
- Tata Motors in talks with China's Chery Automobiles for India JV: Report
- HCL Tech Q4 preview: Margins to remain muted; revenue growth guidance eyed
Elections LIVE: PM Modi to hold five rallies, Rahul to campaign in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold five public rallies today in West Bengal's Bankura and Purulia and in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj. Both the states will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi today, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold two public meetings in Pratapgarh and Jaunpur followed by a road show in Sultanpur.
On the other hand, the Election Commission will apprise Supreme Court about grievances raised by sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varansai was cancelled.
