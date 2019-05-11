Electoral rhapsody helping parties introduce manifestos in memorable ways

When composer Shakthi Kanth Karthick walked in to meet with the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) which had roped him in to create an election anthem for Jagan Mohan Reddy, political strategist Prashant Kishor had already decided on the hook: “Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan”.

The catchphrase, which translates to “Jagan is coming, we need Jagan”, was chosen because it would be crystal clear even on small phones. Karthick, known for the success of soundtracks for Telugu films Happy Wedding (2018) and Fidaa (2017), built a rousing song around it with lyrics that ...