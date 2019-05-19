Exit poll 2019 results: BJP may sweep Delhi; disappointment for Kejriwal

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to sweep Delhi, with most exit polls predicting that the saffron party would bag at least six of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital. The surveys project zero to one seat for the Congress. Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to again draw a blank.
The BJP is projected to win 6 seats and the Congress only 1, according to the NDTV poll of polls. The AAP, in power in Delhi, is projected to fail to open its account. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was held in Phase 6 on May 12.
The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has projected 6-7 seats for the BJP, 0-1 for the Congress, and none for the AAP.
In Delhi, the BJP is projected to win six parliamentary seats, according to the Times Now-VMR exit poll. The poll has projected only one seat for the Congress.
The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has projected 6-7 seats for the NDA, zero for the UPA, and zero to one seat for the AAP. Meanwhile, the Republic-CVoter exit poll has predicted 7 seats for the NDA, and none for the UPA or AAP.
The ABP exit poll has projected that in Delhi the BJP will bag 5 seats.
The NewsX-Neta exit poll has predicted 5 seats for the BJP and 2 for the Congress.
The Chanakya-News24 exit poll has predicted that both the Congress and AAP will score a duck, while the BJP will bag all 7 seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, too, the BJP had won all 7 seats, while both the the Congress and AAP had drawn blanks.
