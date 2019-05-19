Exit polls analysis: BJP gains as states flip assembly election results

With most polls giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) around 300 seats and the BJP an average of 230, there seems hardly any doubt that at least exit polls expect to become Prime Minister again.

However, the most interesting figure in the opinion polls is the figure of 'Others': the parties which are opposed to both Congress and the BJP. The collective number of these parties is so high that both the NDA and the UPA might have to scramble, willy-nilly to quickly include these parties in their respective alliances to prevent the other from poaching.

The figures, it seems are not unexpected for the BJP. In Odisha, for instance, Prime Minister had bitterly attacked BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when he campaigned through the state, charging it with the most ineffectual, most anti-poor state government in India. However, when cyclone Fani hit Odisha, Modi at a press conference hailed the Odisha government's efficiency and the pro-active performance of the Chief Minister. Much to the anger of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi also compared favourably Odisha to West Bengal. The body language spoke a lot: Modi personally escorted Patnaik to the podium and waited for him to sit down before seating himself. The significance of all this was lost on no one, especially as Odisha held assembly and Lok Sabha together.





Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief MInister Chandrababu Naidu, whose state government is also in contention, was in Delhi to frantically stitch up alliances with national parties in case a BJP proxy got a chance to form a government in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, a crucial state for the NDA, a massive upset was predicted by the exit polls. In the last Lok Sabha, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) represented a solid NDA phalanx. This time, with most exit polls putting their AIADMK seats at barely double digit, the NDA numbers will be badly cut. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is solidly behind the UPA and has rejected blandishments from the so-called Federal Front to join it. DMK leader Stalin was the first leader to declare that Congress leader would be the UPA's choice for Prime Minister.

The turnout figures, usually not an accurate indication of a voting trend, however, are validated in some states. India has 50 Lok Sabha seats where the tribal population dominates. In all these seats, turnout figures were significantly higher than 2014. In states where tribal seats dominate, like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the BJP seats have goer up significantly.



The Lok Sabha results, according to exit polls, also show a dramatic overturning of the assembly election result in the polls held in 2018, reinforcing a hypothesis - that assembly election results cannot ever be extrapolated on the Lok Sabha In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the exit polls predict far higher numbers for the BJP than the Congress, reversing the assembly election outcome last year.

In Maharashtra, it seems that the role of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other Dalit groups has resulted in cutting the votes of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The exit polls represent a big shock for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite the extensive social development work done by the party in Delhi where it is in power.

One thing seems clear: all exit polls have belied the BJP’s expectation (and boast) that the BJP would get upwards of 300 seats on its own and in Uttar Pradesh, would cross 74 plus, its 2014 tally.