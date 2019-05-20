Exit polls: Forced opinion, says Palaniswami; Stalin 'not bothered'

The Dravidian parties, both ruling and opposition, in Tamil Nadu said they are not bothered about the exit poll numbers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami on Monday termed the exit polls 'forced opinion’. AIADMK had joined hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

Exit polls on Sunday predicted that the DMK-led alliance will sweep Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said, “In 2016 assembly elections, polls predicted my defeat but I won. The AIADMK won 10 seats in Salem. So, who will win, will be known on May 23. The AIADMK-led alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls and also the assembly by-elections."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K.Stalin said that his party is not bothered much about the exit poll results, regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

“In three days, the people’s verdict will be known and we are waiting for that. The party is not bothered about exit poll results be it positive or negative,” he told reporters.

Satlin added that a meeting of political parties in Delhi will be meaningful only after the final verdict is out.

According to Times Now-VMR exit poll survey, the DMK Alliance (UPA) will get around 29 out of the 39 Parliamentary seats in the state, while the NDA, in which, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is a major ally in Tamil Nadu, will get around 9 seats. According to CNN News18-IPSOS poll projections, the DMK Alliance will get 22-24 seats while the AIADMK alliance will get 14-16 seats.

Chanakya - News 24 survey predicts that the DMK alliance will bag 31 seats, while AIADMK alliance will get 6 and 'others' will have to contend with a solitary seat. According to the News X-Neta survey, on the other hand, the DMK-led alliance will have 20 seats in the state, of which 17 would be won by DMK, and three by the Congress. The AIADMK alliance will have nine seats, with one seat for the BJP.

India TV survey has predicted that the DMK alliance will have 26 seats, comprising 6 by the Congress while the AIADMK alliance will have 12 seats, of which BJP will bag 2. The India Today-My Axis survey foresees the DMK Alliance bagging 34 seats, while the AIADMK Alliance facing a reduction to 4 seats. A News Nation exit poll suggested that the AIADMK alliance will win in 7-8 seats, while the DMK alliance will get 27-29 seats and two seats will go to 'others'.