Experience vs exuberance: Northeast Delhi is set for an interesting contest

It’s 4.30 pm and there is commotion on Pusta Road. The stretch is completely choked and a vehicle is honking, irking people around. On closer examination, it turns out to be a vehicle bearing a Congress sticker.

The SUV, along with hundreds of others stuck in traffic, is made to wait for about 15 minutes, before it makes its way out. “Partywala hai toh helicopter mein jao na! Horn bajake kya hoga? (If you are from a political party, use a helicopter. Why honk?)” an angry auto driver shouts back. Pusta Road has a special place in the minds of those who cross it daily. ...