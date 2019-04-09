For political parties, election time means 'achhe din', says analysis

Political parties experience a significant increase in their incomes when elections are around. Each of the three previous elections has seen their total income rise 50-125 per cent in the financial year ending closest to the elections, compared to the previous year. The total income declared by all parties was up 58.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,577.2 crore in 2013-14 (FY14).

The year saw a significant spurt in total income compared to the previous year. Growth in FY13 was 16.3 per cent. Similarly, income grew 103 per cent in FY09 compared to a 43.67 per cent rise in the previous ...