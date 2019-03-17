Former CEA Kaushik Basu slams forces working to destroy India's reputation

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, Indian economist and former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu has said there were forces at work in the country to destroy global respect for India’s openness and tolerance.

“India commands a huge global respect for its policy of openness and tolerance. There are forces at work in the country that want to destroy this and make us in the image of failed nations,” said Basu during his speech at the 54th convocation for the outgoing batches at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Reiterating the 108 Indian and foreign economists and social scientists’ concerns over political interference in statistical data in India, Basu also called for making data available even when it was critical of the government.