GST collection dips sharply in Maharashtra, Haryana; deficit worries mount

The people of Maharashtra and Haryana will cast their vote on Monday, to elect a new legislative assembly. Little do they know that states they belong to have suffered the most among all states in terms of goods and services tax (GST) collection this year.

The state GST (SGST) collection of the two states in June 2019 was the lowest ever recorded (second lowest ever for Haryana). This includes Integrated GST (IGST) settlement. While Maharashtra collected Rs 5,706 crore in June 2019, never seen since inception, Haryana collected Rs 1,032 crore in June, higher than Rs 985 collected ...