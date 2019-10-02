Haryana assembly polls: The BJP is flying with a tailwind in the state

On October 21, voters in Haryana and Maharashtra will exercise their franchise to elect their new governments. The counting will take place on October 24, 2019.

In the General Elections held earlier in the year to elect the Union government, both states had overwhelmingly stood with the Bharatiya Janata Party (in Haryana) or with the BJP-led alliance (in Maharashtra). While in Maharashtra, the NDA (BJP+Shiv Sena) won 41 seats out of 48, in Haryana, the BJP swept all the ten Lok Sabha seats. In both the states, the BJP had formed governments in 2014 after Narendra Modi became Prime ...