'Healing touch': BJP bets on Ayushman Bharat to win Uttar Pradesh

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is seeking to capitalise on the ‘goodwill’ of the flagship central government universal healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, popularly known as Modicare. Touted as the world’s largest public-funded health insurance, Modicare targets to benefit more than 500 million people in India.

In UP, the scheme is estimated to cover 11.8 million poor households comprising 60 million people, accounting for 12 per cent of the total beneficiaries. So far, nearly three-million beneficiary cards have been generated in UP, which is ...