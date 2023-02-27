Here is what exit polls 2023 predict for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

-
Exit poll projections on Tripur, Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections 2023 were revealed on Monday. Majority surveys predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance parties in Tripura and Nagaland while most of them gave an edge to it in Meghalaya. According to exit polls, the race for Meghalaya will be tight, with Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party) likely to emerge as the single largest party.
Before the final results of all three states on March 2, several survey agencies, including India Today-Axis My India, NDTV-poll of exit polls, Zee News-Matrize, Times Now ETG, among others, on Monday shared their exit poll results.
Tripura exit poll results:
India Today-Axis India has predicted the following distribution of seats in Gujarat:
BJP: 36-45
Left: 6-11
Tipra Motha Party (TMP): 9-16
Others: 0
Zee News-Matrize exit polls projected seat distribution in the following manner:
BJP: 29-36
Left: 13-21
TMP: 11-16
Others: 0-3
'Jan Ki Baat' also predicts big win for BJP:
BJP: 29-40
Left: 9-16
TMP: 10-14
Others: 1
Times Now ETG exit poll predicts for NPP in Meghalaya:
NPP: 22
Congress: 9
BJP: 3
Others: 30
Axis My India also predicts NPP to lead:
NPP: 21
Congress: 9
BJP: 6
Others: 6
Zee Matrize also projects Meghalaya for NPP:
NPP: 24
Congress: 4
BJP: 9
Others: 0
'Jan Ki Baat' predicts a close contest:
BJP: 3-7
NPP: 11-16
Congress: 6-11
Others: 3-8
Zee Matrize projects for BJP and NDPP:
National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 39
Naga People's Front (NPF): 3
Congress: 2
Others: 9
Times Now ETG projected seat distribution in the following manner:
NDA: 44
NPF: 6
Congress: 0
Others: 9
'Jan Ki Baat' predicts clear majority of BJP:
NDA: 35-45
NPF: 6-10
Congress: 0
Others: 9-15
About exit polls
An exit poll asks voters which political party they are supporting after they have cast their votes in an election. It differs from an opinion survey that is conducted before elections. An exit poll is intended to reveal the direction of the where the elections are headed, as well as the issues, personalities, and allegiances that have affected voters.
In India nowadays, a variety of firms, usually collaboration with media organisations, conduct exit polls. The surveys can be completed online or in person. It should be noted that exit poll predictions can be wrong.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:12 IST