Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Five key contests to watch out for

The counting for the assembly elections 2022 is underway. The fight is neck and neck as both and Congress, as of 11 am, are leading on 32 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on zero seats. To form the government, a party needs to win 35 states in the election.

The exit polls for the election 2022 also showed a close fight between and Congress.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Key battles to watch out for today

Seraj

The stronghold is the constituency of BJP's CM Jai Ram Thakur. Thakur has been winning the seat since 1998. In 2017, Thakur defeated Congress' Chet Ram Thakur by 11,254 votes in Seraj. It comes under the Mandi district. Congress has again fielded Chet Ram Thakur as its candidate.

As of 11 am, Thakur is leading from Seraj.

Haroli

One of Congress' CM faces, Mukesh Agnihotri, has been winning the assembly seat since 2003. He is the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly. Agnihotri is a journalist by profession and was mentored by ex-CM Virbhadra Singh.

BJP has fielded Ram Kumar, who lost the elections in 2017, as its candidate. They have promised a robust medical infrastructure and employment for locals in their manifesto for Haroli.

As of 11 am, Agnihotri is leading the counting.

Shimla Rural

Son of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya is eyeing to win from Shimla Rural for the second time in a row. In 2012, Virbhadra Singh won the elections from Shimla Rural. In 2017, it was won by Vikramaditya.

BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta from the seat.

As of 11 am, Vikramaditya Singh is leading the counting.

Kasumpti

BJP has fielded its union development minister Suresh Bharadwaj from Kasumpti. Till now, he has won from Shimla Urban four times in a row. The seat will be tough for BJP to win as Congress has fielded Anirudh Singh from the seat, who has won from here twice.

As of 11 am, Anirudh Singh is leading from Kasumpti.

Shahpur

BJP has re-nominated social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur. It comes under the Kangra district. Congress' Kewal Singh came third in 2017 and is contesting against Sarveen.

As of 11 am, Kewal Singh is leading from Shahpur.