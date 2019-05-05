How a 'math' changed the maths of politics in Adityanath's Gorakhpur

No one is able to explain convincingly why a busy Gorakhpur hospital should be named the TimeNear Hospital. Maybe its owners have a sense of gallows humour. But the name holds ominous portents: Not just for its patients but for the hospital itself.

TimeNear will soon have rivals. The only branch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Uttar Pradesh — in Gorakhpur — is coming up at supersonic speed. Its OPD services are already open. Construction contracts have been signed and work is on apace after the state government ruthlessly cut through all the land ...