How All India Professionals' Congress is helping with politics and policy

The poll manifesto of the Indian National Congress, released this week, which promises wealth and welfare while also challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party and its policies, had an unusual set of people working behind the scenes. Among them were professors, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, retired bureaucrats, data scientists, writers, ex-bankers — all assisting the Congress’s manifesto committee and research department to put the document together.

These weren’t politicians. And many of them harbour no political ambitions. But they all pay taxes and want to have a say in ...