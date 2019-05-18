Imported apples leave a bad taste in Himachal Pradesh's elections

Political rivals in Himachal Pradesh are squabbling over the apple, the principal cash crop, as apple growers demand a hike in the customs duty on imported apples on the eve of voting on Sunday. With incumbent BJP on the back foot over the issue, the Congress Party has promised to increase the customs duty to support the home-grown apple.

But apple growers view this promise as a frivolous commitment because they believe the party has not taken a single measure to resolve the issue over the years. The apple farmer’s contention is that, owing to imported apples coming into the ...