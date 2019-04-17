In Maharashtra's dry belt, onions are born only to die in the fields

Shashikant Garad, 31, has taken over the role of a farmer, from being the son of a farmer a few years ago. In the last season, akin to how a retail investor diversifies his investment portfolio, he diversified his crop portfolio on his 20-acre farmland by planting jowar (sorghum), onion, and lemon — a cereal crop, a vegetable, and a fruit.

The jowar crop, which rises to near-human height, stopped growing when it reached 3 feet from the ground. Young branches of lemon trees planted five years ago are turning grey in the heat without water, replacing the therapeutic lemony ...