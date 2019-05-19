How to vote, check name in voter list for Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 7

Today is the last of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Voting for phase 7 of the General elections is underway today in 59 constituencies across seven states. States which are going to vote in Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. For the first time voters, here's a guide on how to vote
in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List.
How to check your name on voter list?
— Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)
SMS <ECI> _ <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI
12345678 to 1950
— Download Voter Helpline App
How to find your polling booth
— Voters can go to electoralsearch.in
or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth
— Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950
— For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950
What is the voting process at polling booth?
— The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.
— The official will ink your index finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
— You will have to deposit the slip with the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.
— Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.
— Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.
First-time voters must keep in mind that phone, camera or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
What can serve as identity proof?
— EPIC (Voter ID card)
— Passport
— Driving License
— Service Identity Cards with photograph for government employees
— Passbooks
— PAN Card
— MNREGA Job Card
— Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by government)
— Pension document
— Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
— Aadhaar Card
When will Lok Sabha election 2019 exit polls be announced?
Exit polls, which predict the outcome of an election, will be announced shortly after all the states have concluded polling, i.e., at around 8 pm.
When will Lok Sabha election 2019 results be announced
Lok Sabha Election results will be announced on May 23.
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 07:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU