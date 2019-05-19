How to vote, check name in voter list for Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 7

Today is the last of the seven-phased Voting for phase 7 of the General elections is underway today in 59 constituencies across seven states. States which are going to vote in Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. For the first time voters, here's a guide on in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List.

How to check your name on voter list?

— Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS <ECI> _ <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms 12345678 to 1950





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE updates — Download Voter Helpline App

How to find your polling booth

— Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

— Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950