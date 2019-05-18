Elections 2019 LIVE: From Modi to Shatrughan, candidates to watch out for

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought ever, will come to a close today. In the last phase, polling will be held in 59 constituencies, including Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain his seat.

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab, besides another 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand, and the lone seat of Chandigarh.

Over 100 million voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates in this phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) set up more than 112,000 polling stations for the smooth conduct of polls. Counting of votes for all phases will be taken up on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP lawmaker and veteran actress Kirron Kher, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol are among the prominent candidates in fray in Phase-7 national election.

Among other important leaders are former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, RJD leader Misa Bharti, Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and Bhojpuri actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan who is the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur.

Also, a bypoll in Panaji, necessitated by the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in March, will be held today.

Once the polling has been concluded in all the seven states, the most-awaited will be released today. Stay with us to catch LIVE updates on Phase 7 and