India votes in Phase IV today: Will BJP repeat its strike rate of 2014?

LS polls: Kanpur leather tanneries' lockout stares down at BJP in Phase 4
Fourth phase will see several scions in the field, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jodhpur, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul in Chhindwara

Lok Sabha Elections 2019
A BJP supporter with painted body sports the party symbol, lotus, head gear during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Taherpur city of Ranaghat in Nadia, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo: PTI

  • In 2014, BJP won 45 of the 71 seats going to polls, its allies winning another 11
  • In 2014, Opposition won only 15 of the 71 seats, with Congress winning only 2
  • With Monday’s polling, the four-phase polling in Maharashtra’s 48 and Odisha’s 21 seats will end
  • Fourth phase will see several scions in the field, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Jodhpur, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul in Chhindwara
  • Voting for 302 seats completed in three phases on April 11, 18, and 23
  • After fourth phase, voting left for three phases on May 6, 12, and 19
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 02:53 IST

