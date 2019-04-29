India votes in Phase IV today: Will BJP repeat its strike rate of 2014?

- In 2014, BJP won 45 of the 71 seats going to polls, its allies winning another 11
- In 2014, Opposition won only 15 of the 71 seats, with Congress winning only 2
- With Monday’s polling, the four-phase polling in Maharashtra’s 48 and Odisha’s 21 seats will end
- Fourth phase will see several scions in the field, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Jodhpur, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul in Chhindwara
- Voting for 302 seats completed in three phases on April 11, 18, and 23
- After fourth phase, voting left for three phases on May 6, 12, and 19
