Indore's plan to record best voter turnout among cities is a beauty

Always thought you deserved a prize for braving the scorching summer sun to cast your vote? If you live in Indore, come Sunday, you will be rewarded for your civic rectitude. Voters who are selected as the Best Dressed Male Voter, the Best Dressed Female Voter, the Most Enthusiastic (Pregnant Lady, Senior Citizen…) Voter, or the Best Couple Voter will get freebies and discounts.

It’s a zany way of trying to improve voter turnout from the 62 per cent of five years ago to 70 per cent on May 19. Voters need to download the Vote Indore Vote application to participate. The app ...