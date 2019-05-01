It's two sporting icons in showdown between Cong, BJP in Jaipur Rural

In the towns and villages surrounding Jaipur, prosperity is measured by how close you are to the various national and state highways, which snake out of Rajasthan’s beautiful capital city.

If you are following a politician’s convoy on the campaign trail, you will leave the four or six-laned smooth, tarred roads and an hour or so later, you will still find good village roads, where the latest SUVs, tractors and herds of goats and buffaloes jostle with each other, pucca houses, phone network and power connection. Two hours in, however, and all the promises which governments ...