It was a pro-incumbency wave that gave us the mandate: Modi at NDA meeting

-
ALSO READ
Congress mocks BJP's 'chowkidar' campaign, struggles for own tagline
Letter to BS: Chowkidar is employed by the rich for protecting their wealth
Modi's stage catches fire, UP suspends 2 energy department officials
After Modi's lookalike, Yogi's doppelganger to contest from Lucknow seat
Cong demands disqualification of BJP nominee against Sonia in Rae Bareli
-
Addressing Members of Parliamentand senior alliance leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there was pro-incumbency wave in the 2019 election, and that it delivered a positive mandate to the alliance.
Modi, who is set to assume office for a second term and is likely to be sworn in next week, asserted that while elections typically divide and create a gulf between various sections of the population, the 2019 polls were different in that they united people and society.
"We will now begin new journey to build new India with new energy," he told leaders at the NDA meeting. "There is no better path than serving people while in power."
The Prime Minister added: "We are for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over. Our slogan is national ambition and regional aspirations."
Urging NDA leaders to maintain restraint in speaking to media, as some statements made for publicity often cause trouble, Modi advised his audience not to media reports on the names being considered for ministerial berths. He asserted that responsibilities would be assigned "as per norms".
The Prime Minister also asked MPs to shun VIP culture, saying they should stand in queues wherever required, like other citizens.