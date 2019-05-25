It was a pro-incumbency wave that gave us the mandate: Modi at NDA meeting

Addressing Members of Parliamentand senior alliance leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there was pro-incumbency wave in the 2019 election, and that it delivered a positive mandate to the alliance.

Modi, who is set to assume office for a second term and is likely to be sworn in next week, asserted that while typically divide and create a gulf between various sections of the population, the 2019 polls were different in that they united people and society.

"We will now begin new journey to build new India with new energy," he told leaders at the NDA meeting. "There is no better path than serving people while in power."

The Prime Minister added: "We are for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over. Our slogan is national ambition and regional aspirations."

Urging NDA leaders to maintain restraint in speaking to media, as some statements made for publicity often cause trouble, Modi advised his audience not to media reports on the names being considered for ministerial berths. He asserted that responsibilities would be assigned "as per norms".

The Prime Minister also asked MPs to shun VIP culture, saying they should stand in queues wherever required, like other citizens.