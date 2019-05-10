LIVE: Gambhir sends defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal over pamphlet row

Prime Minister will address an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Phagwara legislator Som Prakash from the Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat and he is pitted against candidate and MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Polling in Punjab will be held on May 19 for elections 2019.

Meanwhile, President will campaign in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. He will address his first election rally in the hill state in Una town in support of the party's Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur, who is pitted against sitting MP Anurag Thakur, a three-time MP. Likewise, he would address a rally in Chandigarh in favour of former Union Minister Pawan Bansal, who is contesting against MP Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election.

In Delhi, which will go into polls on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP’s East Delhi candidate of distributing pamphlets slandering his rival Atishi in Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and other areas of the constituency. Denying the charge, Gambhir said he would withdraw if the could prove its accusation and challenged chief Arvind Kejriwal to quit politics if the party failed to substantiate the allegation it had made against him. Addressing a press conference at the headquarters, Atishi broke down while reading out from the, which cast several aspersions on her character. The pamphlet titled “ - know your candidate” had been distributed with newspapers in East Delhi, the AAP candidate claimed.