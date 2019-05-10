LIVE: Gambhir sends defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal over pamphlet row

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Phagwara legislator Som Prakash from the Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat and he is pitted against Congress candidate and MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Polling in Punjab will be held on May 19 for Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. He will address his first election rally in the hill state in Una town in support of the party's Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur, who is pitted against sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur, a three-time MP. Likewise, he would address a rally in Chandigarh in favour of former Union Minister Pawan Bansal, who is contesting against BJP MP Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election.
In Delhi, which will go into polls on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets slandering his rival Atishi in Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and other areas of the constituency. Denying the charge, Gambhir said he would withdraw if the AAP could prove its accusation and challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to quit politics if the party failed to substantiate the allegation it had made against him. Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Atishi broke down while reading out from the, which cast several aspersions on her character. The pamphlet titled “Atishi Marlena - know your candidate” had been distributed with newspapers in East Delhi, the AAP candidate claimed.
