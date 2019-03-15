Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: BJP-Shiv Sena joint poll meeting today

Political parties are set for a hectic schedule today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena will begin joint Lok Sabha poll meetings on Friday. The first meeting will be held at Amravati at 12.30 pm and the second joint meeting will be held at 3 pm at Nagpur.

Congress president will be in Odisha to address a public meeting at Bargarh district. Gandhi had last visited Bargarh in 2015.

Meanwhile, and Congress will finalise candidates for 2019 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. respectively. The Congress has decided to go it alone in the state, dumping ruling TDP in the backdrop of the severe drubbing their alliance received in neighbouring Telangana Assembly in December last.

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the plea of 21 opposition parties seeking audit of at least 50 per cent of EVMs with corresponding Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) before the Lok Sabha results are declared.

The application has been filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and several other leaders including Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sharad Yadav (LJD), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Derek O'Brien (TMC) and M K Stalin (DMK).

Amid Opposition parties' scepticism over free and fair polls in West Bengal, the will hold an all-party meeting in Kolkata.