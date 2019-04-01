Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

The 10-day countdown for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun and with this, the political parties have upped the ante to make sure their candidates don't leave any stone unturned in the power tussle. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and chief minister K Chandra Shekar Rao will be addressing rallies in Telangana.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Congress leaders will hold a joint meeting of their workers across the parliamentary constituency from today. The Congress on Sunday confirmed their party chief Rahul Gandhi, in addition to Amethi in UP, would contest from the seat in Kerala.

The news enthused Congress workers in Kerala, who burst crackers and distributed sweets. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah said Gandhi is running away as he could lose from Amethi. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat said the Left parties would work to defeat the Congress chief.