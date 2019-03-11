- Aarti Drugs extends rally on share buyback proposal; hits 52-week high
Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates: Rahul to address party workers in Delhi
The battle for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has officially begun. Catch LIVE updates on election rallies, campaigns, election date, and a lot more
The battle for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has officially begun with the Election Commission of India on Sunday announcing the poll schedule. Since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been imposed by EC, the party in power (the BJP-led NDA) at the Centre cannot announce any policy, project or scheme. The code applied not only to political speeches, but also polling day, polling booths, portfolios, rallies, general conduct and even contents of election manifestos. Read all about the Model code of conduct here.
Today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address thousands of party polling booth in-charges at a convention -—'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' (my booth, my pride) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi stadium. Delhi Congress leaders said that Gandhi wanted to meet the booth in-charges who served as foot soldiers of the party, encourage them, and give them tips about cornering the BJP and the AAP over the failures of their dispensations at the Centre and in Delhi, respectively.
Meanwhile, DMK office-bearers in Tamil Nadu will fine-tune the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls. Deliberations on bypolls to the 21 Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 18 would be the agenda for the meeting, which would see the participation of district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs.
